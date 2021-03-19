XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down to $61.78

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.78, but opened at $56.37. XPEL shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,500 shares of company stock worth $8,190,385. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

