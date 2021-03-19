XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down to $61.78

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.78, but opened at $56.37. XPEL shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 2.05.
In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,500 shares of company stock worth $8,190,385. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
