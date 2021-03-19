xRhodium Price Hits $8.51 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00014496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 177.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00037236 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015504 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

