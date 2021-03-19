Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 190,965 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Xtant Medical worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

