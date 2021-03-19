Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Gap Down to $1.27

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.27, but opened at C$1.16. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 25,070 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$100.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

