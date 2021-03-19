Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $31,509.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00251432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00104020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053467 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,931,388 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

