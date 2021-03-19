YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. YEE has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

