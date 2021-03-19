Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Yelp worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yelp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

YELP opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.69 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

