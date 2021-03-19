YF Link (YFL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for approximately $304.63 or 0.00516489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $15.69 million and $1.10 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.00452627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00065118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00669733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

