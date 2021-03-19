YIELD App (YLD) Price Tops $0.87

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $80.17 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,875,731 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

