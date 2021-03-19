YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0120

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $910,224.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

