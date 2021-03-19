YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $9.20. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 813,992 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market cap of $460.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 874,635 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 75.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 496,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 213,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 139.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.