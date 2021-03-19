yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 8% lower against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $77,194.59 and approximately $21,106.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

