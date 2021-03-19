YUSRA Hits Market Cap of $29.66 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and approximately $21,880.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSRA has traded down 52.4% against the US dollar. One YUSRA token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00452567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00677567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

Buying and Selling YUSRA

