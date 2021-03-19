Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCY stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

