Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,256,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

