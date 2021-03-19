Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATB shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CATB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 611,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,694. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

