Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,243. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.