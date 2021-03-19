Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $95.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.39 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $87.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $369.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $381.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

FCF opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

