Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

