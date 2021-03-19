Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $5.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $6.60 million. Merus reported sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $28.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $33.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.58 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $33.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.