Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.98. PayPal posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $241.28. 10,427,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05. The company has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

