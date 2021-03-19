Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 480,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

