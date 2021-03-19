Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,174. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.