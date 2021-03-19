Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 182,949 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,053. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.