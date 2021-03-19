Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $55.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.75 million and the lowest is $54.02 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $224.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.37 million to $227.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.86 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $231.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

NYSE:SB opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.