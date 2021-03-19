Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.43. 779,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

