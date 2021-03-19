Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Snap-on reported earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

