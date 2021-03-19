Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.56 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $527.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

