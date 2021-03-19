Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,413,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,734. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

