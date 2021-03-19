Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report sales of $86.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.52 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $379.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.48 million to $380.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.89 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

