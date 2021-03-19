Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.16. 1,410,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $170.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

