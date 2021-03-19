Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings per share of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.83 and the lowest is $6.11. Anthem reported earnings per share of $6.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $24.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.99 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,121. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $359.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.