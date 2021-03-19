Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

