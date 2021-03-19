Zacks: Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Conformis reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

CFMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,479,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,391. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

