Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $327.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.21 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $7.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,119.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $801.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.71 million to $804.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.03 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $470.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $106.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

