Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($4.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

HTGM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,754. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

