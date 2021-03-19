Zacks: Analysts Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.66 Million

Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will post sales of $451.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $460.82 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HUYA.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HUYA by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,383 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,740,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 924,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

