Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $350,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

INFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

INFI stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

