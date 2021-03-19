Zacks: Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in iQIYI by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $46,774,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $8,787,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $17,480,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

