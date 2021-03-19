Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $74.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.14 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $300.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $307.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

