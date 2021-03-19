Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $32.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $321,990. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.