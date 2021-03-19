Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717,221 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,463,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1,297.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 114,086 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 289,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,348. Ooma has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.