Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 361,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

