Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. PTC has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

