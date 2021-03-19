Zacks: Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $1.25. Shopify posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,531,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $1,120.95. 799,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,281. Shopify has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.99, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

