Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

