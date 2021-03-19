Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Adient by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.