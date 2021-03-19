Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

