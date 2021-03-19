Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.22 Million

Analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report $153.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.70 million. FB Financial posted sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $592.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $622.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $606.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of FBK opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

