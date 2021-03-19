Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 410%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

HGEN traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 162,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,611. Humanigen has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,843 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,678. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $8,778,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

